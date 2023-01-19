NDLEA Arrests 134 Suspects, Secures 87 Convictions In Enugu





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it arrested 134 suspects for various drug-related offences in Enugu State last year.

The state commander, Anietie Idim stated this during a press briefing yesterday, adding that that 87 of the suspects were convicted while 54 cases are pending.

Idim said over 1,515 kilograms of banned substances were confiscated within the period.

A breakdown of drugs seized include: Cannabis Sativa, 1,449.72Kg, Methamphetamine, 1.191kg, Tramadol, 3.129 kg, Exol 5, 9.755Kg, Diazepam, 50.25Kg.

Other seized drugs include, Cocaine 58.92 grams, Phynol 49.09 grams, Pethidine 700 grams, and Pentazone 450 grams

“The NDLEA has been able to push the twin problems of drug trafficking to the public domain in a manner that virtually every citizen, non government organization, civil society and government agency are now alive to these problems.

Source: Leadership Newspaper