2 Soldiers Arrested For Robbery, Kidnapping In Abuja





At least two serving personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been arrested for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in the Federal Captital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The recent involvement of personnel in violent crimes has become a source of worry to authorities of the Nigerian military in recent times.

News dissemination platform, PRNigeria, reported that the military hierarchy was contemplating a drastic action to deter officers and men, whose ‘unprofessional’ conducts were smearing the image of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

This followed a report that a soldier was caught in an alleged robbery operation at Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) phase one Estate in Kurudu, a suburb of Abuja this week.

Last Sunday, an Airman too was also apprehended by some soldiers at PHDL Phase 5 Estate, Kurudu, while assisting two civilians to kidnap a resident of the estate.

Also operatives of the Vigilantes Group of Nigeria on September 20, 2022 arrested a serving soldier, Nafiu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper