25 Killed In Kano Diphtheria Infection Outbreak





Kano State commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, has confirmed the outbreak of a deadly Diphtheria disease which has already killed 25 persons in the state.

The symptoms of the disease are sore throat, cough, drooling of saliva, change of voice, neck swelling, abnormal breathing, fever or mouth odour among others.

The commissioner said the state emergency preparedness committee had met with a view to evaluating the casualty figures, reviewing the data and measures to address the situation.

Tsanyawa said the state rapid response team had been reactivated and indexed an action plan to check the spread of the disease.

“Right now, we have presented a budget for this to the government and it has been approved,’’ the commissioner told newsmen.

He said the low routine immunisation attributed to the spread of the disease was due to the hard-to- reached areas in the state.

He said the state was strengthening its routine immunisation.

Tsanyawa said apart from the Murtala…





Source: Leadership Newspaper