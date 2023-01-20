CUPP Accuses Imo Police, DSS, Ebubeagu Over Alleged Conspiracy To Attack Ugochinyere, Assets





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused security agencies in Imo State, including Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the State government-backed local security outfit, of being part of an alleged conspiracy to assassinate its Spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Recall that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, a motorcade conveying gunmen and arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for House of Representatives seat of Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition parties, co-spokesman of CUPP, Mark Adebayo, in a statement on Friday, accused the security agencies of allegedly being part of the brain behind the assassination attempt on Ugochinyere.

To prove their innocence and ensure justice is served, CUPP urged the relevant security agencies to ensure that the gunmen who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper