How Abuja Fringe Changed The Lives Of Nigerian Students





When Abuja Fringe Festival wrapped up its second edition last December, perhaps unknown to the organizers, Paw Studios, it has forever changed the lives of some Nigerian students that had participated in the festival for the first time.

LEADERSHIP Books & Arts spoke to 300 and 400 Level students of Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University of Lafia, Francis Agaba and Danjuma Deborah, on the festival’s impact on their education, skillsets and career path. Both were cast members in the university’s play Hand Cuff which had its first festival debut at Abuja Fringe.

Agaba said Abuja Fringe has broadened his network and horizon as a student. “As students, we are often confined to the four walls of a classroom or school communities. There is always a limitation to accessing things. At Abuja Fringe, I saw a new aspect of the arts industry that I didn’t know much about,” trilled Agaba.

For him, a career path in the arts sector, as defined by the society, is limited to filming,…





