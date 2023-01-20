Lagos Declares Work-free Days For Collection Of Voter Cards





Lagos State government has declared work-free days for public servants in the State to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to a circular issued by the State’s Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said several cadres of public servants have been scheduled to pick their PVCs on designated days.

He said, “Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centres are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas.”

The Head of Service said the dates include January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper