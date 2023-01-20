Nasarawa Govt Condemns Kidnap Of 6 Pupils





The Nasarawa State Government has condemned the kidnap of six primary school pupils in Alwaza community of Doma local government area of the State on Friday.

Speaking with our correspondent in Lafia, the State capital city, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, said since the sad incident occured, the government had been on its toes to ensure that the pupils were rescued unhurt from their abductors.

He assured residents of the State that the government was in touch with security agencies to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.

The Commissioner, however, said if the security situation in the State does not get better soon, the government might have to close down all schools facing threats until it was able to provide adequate security in such schools.

“It is unfortunate that six pupils of Alwaza primary school were kidnapped in the early hours of today (Friday) after the school assembly and taken to an unknown destination.

“We want to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper