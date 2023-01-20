PDP Dissolves Ekiti Exco, Constitutes Caretaker C’ttee





Barely 72 hours after the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, campaigned in Ekiti State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, disolved the state executive committee of the party and set up a caretaker committee in its place.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee will run the party’s affairs in the State for a period of three months.

The party picked Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as chairman of the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

LEADERSHIP reports that former governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Olubunmi Olujimi have been at loggerheads over the control of PDP structure in the State.

However, Fayose, who has aligned with the G-5 governors within the PDP, was absent at the party’s presidential rally in the State, while Senator Olujimi, a former Senate minority leader, was present at the campaign rally.

The statement signed by Ologunagba stated, “Following the recent developments…





Source: Leadership Newspaper