Tackling Aviation Sector Crisis To Prevent Threat To Safety





T he aviation industry globally thrives on safety, but the current crisis rocking Nigeria’s aviation sector is threatening its safety and the trust it is presently enjoying from Nigerians, stakeholders’ and operators in the sector.

The crisis, however, needs to be nipped in the bud before it degenerates into a national catastrophe.

For instance, the astronomical increase in aviation fuel, also known as, Jet-A1 from N190 per litre in March to over N800 per litre, the devaluation of the Naira and inability of airlines to access foreign exchange to replace worn out parts, to mention but a few.

The above mentioned have plunged the sector into huge difficulties and has made it extremely difficult for the sector to grow by threatening investors’ confidence.

Instead of experiencing growth in the system, the sector has rather gone from one crisis to the other.

Firstly, it was local airline operators threatening to shutdown their operations due to the huge price of aviation fuel….





Source: Leadership Newspaper