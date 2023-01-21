10 Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Divorced In 2022





While it is indeed a fact that marriage crashes are not peculiar to celebrities alone as from all walks of life, couples fall out and split, the perception that celebrity marriages are perfect is still an illusion that many people need to come to terms with.

It’s actually true that when celebrities announce that they will be getting married, their colleagues, friend’s and fans wish them well and usually wait in anticipation for the event.

Years down the line when the marriage hit the rocks, fans become unhappy and distraught, while some applaud such decisions, especially in cases where the marriage is an abusive one.

In recent times,some high profile celebrities walked away from their marriages for situations that were no longer convenient to them. We’ll take a look at 10 celebrity marriages that failed in 2022.

Ireti & Patrick Doyle

Nigerian actress Ireti Doyle in January,finally announced a divorce from her husband and veteran broadcaster, Patrick Doyle.Ireti made the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper