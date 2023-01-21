4 Things In ‘Shanty Town’ That Keep People Talking





The latest Nigerian crime thriller ‘Shanty Town’ was released on Netflix on Friday, January 20, 2023 to rave reviews especially on the social media.

The Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah creation follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the State.

Chichi Nworah, producer of the show, says: “Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”

Here are five things about the gritty series that have kept people talking:

* Nude Scenes…





