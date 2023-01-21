Ekiti PDP NASS Candidates Fault Suspension From Party





Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the National Assembly seats in Ekiti State, have described their suspension by the national leadership of party as “unnecessary distraction,” saying that they will rather continue reaching out to voters in their various constituencies so as to emerge victorious in the forthcoming February 25, 2023 elections.

The seven candidates gunning for federal legislative seats in Ekiti, who said the purported suspension will have no effect whatsoever on their candidacy, noted that “our concern now is how to win elections and we will not be distracted.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, had on Friday night issued a statement announcing the suspension of the seven candidates, who are loyalists of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

But, addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, two Senatorial candidates, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola (Ekiti…





Source: Leadership Newspaper