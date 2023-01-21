Federal Govt Constructs 260 Dams, Impounds 34bn CM Bulk Water





As part of efforts towards proper harnessing of both surface and groundwater, the federal government through the Ministry of Water Resources, has over the years constructed 260 Dams across the country and impounded 34 billion centimetres of bulk water in dam reservoirs for multi-purpose use, including water supply, sanitation, irrigation and power generation.

It also constructed 6,761 water schemes with an output of 794,334,000 litres per day to supply water for about 32 million people across the urban, semi-urban and rural areas in the country.

The minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu disclosed this while addressing participants at the 29th meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) in Kasarawa, Sokoto State with the theme: “Actualising Sustainable Development Goal 6: Prospects and Challenges.”

Adamu said the project was part of the laudable achievements/ programmes by the ministry to increase access to safe and sufficient water in order to meet the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper