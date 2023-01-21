IGP To Sponsor 10 Officers To Pilgrimage In Jerusalem





The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, is set to sponsor 10 Christian police officers, especially the clerics to pilgrimage in Jerusalem.

He stated this when he met with the 10 Christian officers who have been nominated for the 2023 pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

The inspector-general of police urged the officers to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force and the country during the period of the pilgrimage.

He tasked them to spend the period in sober reflection which would ultimately impact on their policing duty.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the pilgrimage, which is the first of its kind had been initiated and financed by the IGP in collaboration with some well-meaning Nigerians to encourage police officers to be steadfast and uphold the lofty tenets of their faith.

He said the IGP had also sought and got the approval of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) to ensure that this becomes a routine activity.

He has equally institutionalized…





Source: Leadership Newspaper