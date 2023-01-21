New Naira: Consider Peculiarities Of States, Govs Tell Emefiele





Less than 10 days to the deadline on the use of old Naira notes, 36 State governors of the Federation have appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, to consider the peculiarities of States.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this after a virtual meeting between the governors and Emefiele on Thursday night.

He, however, said governors were not opposed to the new policy but only pointed out the huge challenges that remain problematic to the people.

Consequently, the governors set up a six-member committee to engage the CBN in addressing anomalies in the new policies of the apex bank.

Tambuwal said, “We, the members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) received a briefing from the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, on the Naira redesign, its economic and security implications including the new withdrawal policy.

“Governors are not opposed to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper