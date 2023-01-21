NPFL: Gov. Ikpeazu Reshuffles Abia Warriors Board





Despite the team’s 100% performance in the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has approved the replacement of some of the Board Members of Abia Warriors Football Club.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend.

It reads, “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has approved the replacement of the following Board Members of Abia Warriors Football Club.

They are: Ikpechukwu Dietweit replaces Kingsley Chinkwem, Nwokeukwu Mascot Nnamdi replaces John Onoh.

The replacement takes immediate effect.

Abia Warriors are group A of the Abridged League table toppers with six points in two games. After picking all three points in their opening match clash with Enugu Rangers at the new Awka Stadium, Abia Warriors returned to their fortress in Umuahia after three years absence to reward their loyal home fans with the victory…





Source: Leadership Newspaper