Okowa, Otuaro, Ibori, Oborevwori Present As Ex-Delta Gov, Uduaghan, Buries Father-in-Law





Encomiums poured in as eminent personalities from all walks of life converged in Warri, Delta State, to bid farewell to Brig-General Sunday Esijolomi Tuoyo (rtd.), father-in-law of Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate-past governor of Delta State.

Brig-General Tuoyo journeyed to the great beyond on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the ripe age of 87.

For two consecutive days – Thursday, January 19, 2023 and Friday, January 20, 2023, the lively city of Warri in Warri South local government area of the State, was at its boisterous best, as the octogenarian was laid to rest amid pomp and pageantry.

The funeral ceremony began with service of songs/night of tributes on Thursday and funeral service on Friday at First Baptist Church, Warri.

The event had in attendance the high and mighty from all the strata of the nation’s economy – political, academia, administrative and business communities, including captains of industry, friends and associates of the Uduaghan and Tuoyo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper