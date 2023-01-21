Pipeline Surveillance: PINL Condemns Moves To Undermine Its Operations





Foremost national asset protection company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has condemned attempt by some agents through their proxies to undermine its effort in its areas of operations.

This is coming just as the people of IIelema community in Asari Toru local government area of Rivers State hailed the company for showing exceptional capability it executing the pipeline surveillance job so far.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at Angiama community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, a Community Guard with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Prince Layefa Toikumoh a.k.a Three Lions of Niger Delta, explained that the media engagement was organised to set the records straight and correct the attendant mischief by detractors to sabotage its work.

While noting that in partnership with the security agencies, PINL has identified flashpoints of illegal bunkering and has closed most of such sites in Odua, Oworovor, Okoma, Karama, Kalakolu, Oruma,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper