Unknown Gunmen Kill Ebubeagu Commander, 2 APC Supporters, Injure 2 In Ebonyi





Yet-to-be identified gunmen, on Saturday morning, killed the Ebubeagu Security Network Commander of Ogboji Ward in Ezza North local government Area of Ebonyi State, Mr. Charles Nwankwo.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen invaded his house at Ogboji community at about 1am and shot him dead and made away with his motorcycle and Pump Action gun

It was also gathered that unknown gunmen earlier on Friday evening invaded Mkpuma Akataka in Izzi local government area of the State where members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were holding their consultative meeting and opened fire on them.

It was revealed that two persons were killed by the gunmen while two others sustained different degrees of gunshot injuries.

It was also revealed that the hoodlums, who were said to be two in number, reportedly operated with a motorcycle and were said to have quickly zoomed off after carrying out the attack.

Confirming the incidents, the State Commander, Ebubeagu Security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper