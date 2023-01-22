33 Held Over Killing Of Niger Village Head, Burning Of Police Station





Police in Niger State have arrested 33 suspects over the killing of a Lambata village head, Mohammed Abdulsafur and burning of a police station at Latin Korro.

Last weekend, some irate youths of Lambata in large numbers stormed the residence of the village head and killed him.

The youths inflicted serious injuries on him and his younger brother, Ibrahim Mohammed for unexplained reasons.

Police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said yesterday that operatives led by the area commander in Suleja on the instruction of the commissioner, Ogundele Ayodeji, swung into action and conducted a house-to-house search with some witnesses and 14 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed that there had been a lingering chieftaincy tussle between the late village head and one Umar Ilyasu Sarki who claimed that the 37 district heads (Mai-Angwa) in the community are loyal to him; and that they did not recognise the late village head as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper