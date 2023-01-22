CBN Deadline: Only 4 Out 17 LGAs Have Banks In Yobe, Gov Buni Cries Out





Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give a special concession and alternatives to the people of Yobe against the backdrop of January 31 dateline for use of old Naira notes as legal tender.

A statement issued by the director-general, Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, on Sunday, said Governor Buni believed that the appeal became necessary due to lack of banking services in most parts of the State.

He explained that only four out of the 17 local government areas of the State have presence of banks, making it difficult for people in the remaining 13 local government areas to access banking services and exchange their old Naira notes with new ones before the deadline.

“Some of the banks with branches in the local government areas closed the branches at the peak of the Boko Haram security challenge but are yet to reopen in spite of the improved security in the State.

“The CBN should be considerate to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper