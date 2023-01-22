Currency Redesign: Gov Emmanuel Seeks Adequate Sensitisation In Rural, Riverine Areas





Governor Udom Emmanuel wants adequate sensitization on the currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to checkmate negative impacts on its end users, especially traders in the rural and riverine communities.

He made the advocacy while addressing worshippers at the January 2023 edition of Government House Prayer Summit, held at Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge, Uyo on Saturday.

The governor, who applauded the currency rebranding initiative, however, viewed it as hasty and inconsiderate, particularly on the infrastructure gap and peculiarities of the vast rural and riverine population, called for caution against stifling grassroots economy in trying to implement an otherwise welcome development.

Observing that the old currency notes were already becoming scarce while the new ones were yet to be adequately circulated, the governor expressed worries over poor sensitization in rural and riverine communities. He feared that those communities may continue to trade with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper