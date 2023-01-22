Edo Train Kidnap: We Paid N2m To Free Our Sister – Family





Despite efforts of security agencies with support from the Edo State government, some family members of victims of the recent kidnap of passengers and other people at the Igueben train station in Edo State said they paid money to the kidnapers before their relations were set free.

Security agencies and the state government had said at different times that no money was paid to free the victims.

But a relation of one victim who gave her name as Favour from Ebudin in Esan Central local government area whose elder sister was abducted in the attack while narrating her experience yesterday said; “It was not easy for us. The kidnaped person is my elder sister and stays in Warri, Delta State with her family.

“When I first heard of the incident, I almost collapsed because we have been traveling but with the spate of kidnappings, we felt we were not secured and we started using the train and this kidnap happened.

“The kidnappers called my brother, they were asking for a ransom of N20…





Source: Leadership Newspaper