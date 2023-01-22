Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze Lauds Ruling Against Interim Forfeiture Order





Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has lauded the Federal High Court ruling which vacated the interim forfeiture order against a former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

It could be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo had while vacating the order, said the court discovered that it was fraudulently obtained by the EFCC.

Reacting to the ruling, the national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the EFCC should hide its face in shame.

He said the latest order of the court was a vindication of its earlier position that the EFCC was carrying out a vendetta on Ekweremadu merely because he is an Igbo man.

“How else can one explain a situation where the same EFCC that wrote the United Kingdom court against the release of Ekweremadu, sneaked into a Federal High Court in Nigeria and asked the lawmaker to show why his properties should not be forfeited.

“It was the height of rascality by an agency of government.

Leadership Newspaper