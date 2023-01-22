How Consultants Create Hostile Learning Environment For Resident Doctors





There is nothing Victor A, a medical doctor in Lagos would say or do that his supervisor won’t find fault with. “There was one that got to me. I was held up in traffic and I was a bit late for the morning ward round. My supervisor called me all kinds of names, including good for nothing, even when I told him the reason for being late. He even told me I can’t amount to anything good in the profession. I wept bitterly that day.”

Another resident doctor, (names withheld) serving at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), wondered why his colleagues should be complaining of being bullied. He said, “For me, I will do anything to be in the good books of the professors because as it is, we are apprentices.”

He advised other resident doctors that beyond the rules of engagement, they should also understand that there is a cultural aspect to it as seniors. Hence, going on errands for consultants is a privilege.

“So, for me, this is how it works. There is nothing like…





Source: Leadership Newspaper