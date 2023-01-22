Meet The 6 ‘Real Housewives Of Abuja’ As Showmax Unveils Cast





Fans of the beloved The Real Housewives franchise are being let into the country’s capital, Abuja. Marking the eighth version of the format in Africa, The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on February 17, 2023, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

The new series will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja. The show will follow Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond.

A breakdown of the “Housewives” can be found below:

* Arafa is an art entrepreneur, creative director and founder of Selaralifestyle. She is married and a mother to amazing twins.

* Comfort Booth is a lawyer, social commentator, travel blogger and talk show host. She is a partner at Asia Ahmed and Co.

* Ojoma Sule, also known as OJ Posharella, is an entrepreneur and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper