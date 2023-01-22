‘Nigeria To Face Economic Slowdown, Not Recession This Year’





The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has projected that Nigeria’s economic growth would decelerate to 2.7 per cent in 2023.

The chamber said this its 2023 macroeconomic outlook presented by Bismarck Rewane, chief executive officer(CEO) of Financial Derivatives, on Thursday in Lagos.

In her welcome address, Bisi Adeyemi, NBCC president, said the report would shed light on the effects of the forthcoming elections on economic indices.

“In alignment with our cardinal mandate as a chamber and our commitment to continue to elevate the value proposition to our members and all our stakeholders, we host this event annually to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the opportunities, challenges, and indeed, the threats that businesses should expect to contend with during the year, both in the country and globally,” Adeyemi said.

Presenting the chamber’s outlook for the year, Rewane said the expected slow growth rate would take its toll on businesses and investors.

He,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper