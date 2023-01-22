Obi Promises To End Economic Wastages, Insecurity





In continuation of his presidential campaign, candidate of the labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has promised that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring that all forms of economic wastage are curtailed and lost monies are recovered if elected president come February 25.

This is even as he assured that he would equally provide security and ensure that all blood-letting and unwarranted killings are finally brought to an end.

Mr Obi gave the promise yesterday during his presidential campaign visit to Southern Kaduna where he commiserated with the people of the region over the killings and incessant attacks.

The former governor of Anambra State and his running mate, Sen Datti Baba-Ahmed also emphasised that their government would genuinely fight corruption and bring all corrupt people to book.

The presidential hopeful was accompanied by the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former finance minister, Sen Nenadi Usman; human rights…





Source: Leadership Newspaper