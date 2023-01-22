Sultan, Tambuwal Splash Traditional Title, N10m, Others On First Qur’anic Recitation Winner From Sokoto





Thirty six years since the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition (Dawrah) began in the country, the first Sokoto indigene to clinch a first place position, Nura Bello Abdullahi, was on Sunday honoured by the Sultanate Council with the traditional title of Modibbon Sokoto by Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

LEADERSHIP reports that the annual competition started in 1986.

The Sultan, who was visibly elated by the accomplishment of Nura Bello Abdullahi, an undergraduate student of Computer Studies, pronounced the conferment of the title of Modibbon Sokoto (Preceptor of Sokoto), the first of its kind in the history of the Caliphate, on the competition winner “as a gesture of the Caliphate demonstrating our willingness to work with you.”

In the same stride, the Sultanate’s gesture was complemented by Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who not only gave Abdullahi a job in the State’s civil service as a public servant, but also gave him N10million, a graduate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper