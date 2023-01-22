We’ll Tackle Lingering Inhibitions, Amnesty Office Declares





As part of efforts to douse the tension and questions arising from uncertainty of the status of student delegates on the payment of their scholarships and allowances, the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) office has announced that the scholarship remains in place, as it has not announced outright cancellation of the scheme.

Reacting to speculations that it has cancelled its students’ scholarship scheme, PAP in a statement by the special assistant, Media, to the interim administrator, Mr Freston Akpore, said it only restated an earlier information in which it announced temporary suspension of the scheme due to the huge debt profile.

Akpore explained that the scholarship award carried out by previous leaderships of the agency were done without necessary budgetary consideration and planning, which has had attendant effects on the agency’s financial management.

He added that it would therefore defy any logical reasoning on the part of the PAP office to commence award of fresh…





Source: Leadership Newspaper