2023 Polls: Ongoing Military Operations Have Eliminated Fears – Group





A civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) has said that the ongoing military operations across the country have eliminated fears associated with the 2023 general elections.

The group said in a press release on Monday morning that its study showed that the military has significantly reduced the capacity of bandits, insurgents, and other criminals to undermine the conduct of the general elections.

The press release signed by the Convener, Olatunde Morayo, and Co-conveners, Hajara Abubakar and Obidi Ifuko, said the group embarked on the study after a promise by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will work with the other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the general elections.

The group said it discovered that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to deepen its loyalty to the Constitution of the country while conducting in-house education for its personnel on the benefits of total respect and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper