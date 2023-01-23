72 Hours After Dumping Tinubu, Na’ajatu Mohammed Visits Atiku





Activist and Kano politician, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, has made a U-turn 72 hours after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) and announced quiting partisan politics.

Naja’atu, who resigned her position as the Director of Civil Society Directorate in the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Thursday, has met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja on Sunday evening and pledged her allegiance to the former Vice President.

LEADERSHIP reports that Naja’atu had in a letter dated January 19, 2023 and addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the challenges Nigeria face required her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

“I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper