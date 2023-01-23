Again, Ortom Accuses Federal Govt Of Complicit In Terrorism





For the umpteenth time, the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the federal government of being complicit in issues of terrorism in the country

He insisted the federal government was protecting killer herdsmen who have continued to perpetrate unprovoked killings in Benue State.

Governor Ortom in an emotion laden voice stated this Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 in a chat with journalists shortly after he visited victims of herdsmen attacks on Abagena IDPs camp who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom, who was visibly angry by what he saw, said, “This is my pain, since 2015, I have cried out loud that the federal government is complicit to the issues of terrorism by herders in Niger Republic from Futa Jalon (Senegal), Cameroon, Mauritania and Libya and other parts of the world so that they will come to Nigeria and take it and make it their country.

“One thing that pains me is that these people have not hidden their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper