Airport Workers Suspend Strike After Reaching Agreement With NAHCo





The striking workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCo) have suspended the industrial action embarked upon earlier on Monday, to demand implementation of new salary structure, after a truce was reached.

The workers suspended the strike after the intervention of the Directorate of State Services (DSS); Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); the Nigeria Air Force, and Port Health.

LEADERSHIP gathered that NAHCo had agreed with the unions that all negotiations concerning salary of their members would be concluded within the week and no staff would be victimised as a result of the strike action.

The striking workers called off the strike action after a meeting between National Union of Air Transport Employees ( NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria ( TSSSAN) and management of NAHCo.

Source: Leadership Newspaper