Alleged Defamation: Abiola’s Widow Sues Police, Seeks N100bn Damages





One of the widows of the late Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olakunle (MKO) Abiola, Prof Zainab-Duke Abiola, has sued the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for alleged defamation.

Others joined in the suit filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, are the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Alkali Baba and Teju Moses.

Prof. Abiola, through her lawyer, Mr Tawo Tawo, SAN, in her statement of claim, accused the police of framing her up on September 20, 2022 by the defendants for allegedly assaulting a policewoman, Teju Moses.

According to her, the IG in a bid to cover up some major bribery and corruption in the Nigeria police, used Ibrahim to frame her up which caused so much damage to her reputation.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2370/2022, Abiola claimed that her personality and image had been irredeemably battered by the defamation and assassination of character which had diminished her status in society.

The plaintiff further averred that the incident caused her so much damage, trauma,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper