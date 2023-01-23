Big Tent Coalition, Eminent Personalities Launch Telethon In Support Of Obi/Datti





The Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society groups for ObiDatti, at the weekend, held the first telethon on Nigerian television, which brought people from across the globe together on a televised 13-hour live programme to engage Nigerians on the agenda of the Obi-Datti Movement.

According to a statement signed by Charles Odibo, Director of Media and Communications for the Big Tent, Professor Utomi at the event urged Nigerians “to own the new direction for Nigeria and fund it and stop the tragedy of state not being able to function because governors who can’t pay pensions would go and borrow money, take half of the state’s budget from security account to pursue their political career interests.”

At the event, the Big Tent convener also unveiled ObiDatti Compassion Angels as one of his commitments in raising funds through the telethon to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps across Northern Nigeria with nutritious hot…





Source: Leadership Newspaper