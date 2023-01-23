Entrepreneur Tackles Juvenile Delinquency In Lagos Schools





As part of efforts to tackle problems of juvenile delinquency in the society, an entrepreneur, Mr. Alabi Olamide, has distributed copies of one of his books to 25 secondary schools in Lagos State

The book titled: “Defining Sex and You” was given to the respective Secondary School students in Agege area of the Lagos metropolis.

At the book launch which also included the unveiling of two other books, “Notes From my Facebook” and “Anthology of a Shy Writer”, Alabi said the gesture underscored his age-long resolve as a writer to contribute meaningfully to upholding best moral standards among the younger generations with a view to solving the prevalent moral decadence and juvenile delinquencies in secondary schools.

Alabi, who lamented the level of moral decadence that now plagues the nation especially amongst teenagers who daily learn vices from social media, called on parents, guardians, organisations and other public-spirited individuals to support the free book…





Source: Leadership Newspaper