EPL: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager





Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager just 12 months after taking charge of the club

News of the 44-year-old’s departure emerged on Monday, two days after a defeat at West Ham United that left Everton second from bottom of the Premier League.

The board of directors had been present at the London Stadium on Saturday to watch the latest defeat

for a side now winless since October. Alongside them was majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, attending a game with Lampard in the Everton dugout for the first time. His first game of Lampard’s reign was to be the manager’s last.

The decision followed a catastrophic run of form since the World Cup break that saw Everton losing crucial games against relegation rivals Wolves, Southampton and West Ham.

A battling point at Manchester City on New Year’s Eve offered signs of hope that failed to materialise but the 4-1 home defeat to Brighton days later left Lampard in a critical position.

In the three weeks that followed he was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper