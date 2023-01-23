Imo Govt Accuses PDP Of Plotting To Truncate Democracy





Imo State government has accused the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to truncate democracy in the state by calling for the declaration of a state of emergency.

In a reaction to a press conference held by the PDP where it called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the state, should insecurity persist, the state government blamed the party for the security breaches because it is still bitter that it lost the 2019 governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, the government said the PDP has been a sour loser bent on rocking the boat, after it was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2020.

It said the suggestion by the PDP was a smokescreen to cover its real intention of destabilising the state with a view to stopping the 2023 election.

“The Imo PDP has never hidden its unpatriotic desire to truncate the democratically elected Government of Senator Hope…





Source: Leadership Newspaper