Institute Decries Security Agencies’ Inability To Stop Political Thuggery





World Institute for Peace has bemoaned the inability of security agencies especially the lead agency, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to stop political thuggery and other vices.

The executive director, World Institute for Peace, Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi briefing journalists lamented that there has been increased activities of political thugs in the build up to the February polls while the security agencies look the other way.

He therefore called on the president to activate state machinery in a proactive manner to deal with the act which has lingered for too long.

“As the country is approaching the 2023 presidential election, it is very necessary for the federal government to put in top gear, measures to stop any act of thuggery and banditry in the country. Meanwhile, the way political thugs are grouping in the South West especially Oyo and Osun states obviously, it is becoming unbearable and this needs a very weighty action to halts it growth,” he said.

He said that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper