Journalist Found Dead After Abduction





The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist has been found near the capital Yaounde, five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants.

Martinez Zogo, director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on January 17 as he tried to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.

Zogo, presenter of the well-known daily programme Embouteillage (Gridlock), had recently been talking on-air about a case of alleged embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections, RSF said.

On the air, the 51-year-old regularly tackled cases of corruption, not hesitating to question important personalities by name.

According to RSF, police in a Yaounde suburb heard a loud noise outside their police station and found Zogo’s badly damaged car at approximately 8pm (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

“Police saw a black vehicle… driving off. They later came to realise this was an abduction,” the organisation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper