Miner Drags Police Commander To PSC Over Invasion Of Site





A businessman and miner in Imo State, Paul Okosisi, has asked the Police Service Commission (PSC) to caution the police area commander in Ogboko, Ideato North local government area, ACP Julius Ahaneku, over alleged harassment and threat to the lives of the residents of the area.

In the petition dated January 18, 2023 and signed by his lawyer, Olajumoke Adebayo, and made available to LEADERSHIP, Okosisi, further alleged that the police officer has constituted himself into a ‘terror’ in the community and has no regards for the rule of law.

According to him, he had applied and obtained grant from the federal government through the Office of the Director of Mining Cadastral in Abuja, to mine the sand at Agwura and Urashi river in Ideato North LGA but some indigenes backed by the area commander, invaded the mining site on December 6, 2022 and carted away his equipment.

He said before the illegal invasion of the mining site by the police area commander, the said indigenes had applied…





Source: Leadership Newspaper