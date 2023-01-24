2023 Polls: INEC Should Respect Court Order On Substitution Of Candidates – NNPP





With a about a month to the 2023 general election, the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has strongly criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for refusing to obey a subsisting Court order on substitution candidates who defected from the party to other platforms.

The National Legal Adviser of the party, Barrister Robert Hon, stated this at a press conference held at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Monday, where he accused INEC of evading the decision of the Supreme Court to replace the candidates who left the party and joined other parties on their own will.

“After INEC lost the first and second court cases on this issue, it again contacted three top lawyers and several other cousels in preparation for a Supreme Court battle on this issue,” he said.

Barrister Robert Hon pointed out that, “The party is asking INEC as an impartial electoral body to look into the matter and respect the decision of the Court of Appeal, which asked INEC to publish…





Source: Leadership Newspaper