Ahead LEADERSHIP Conference, Raila Odinga To Confer With Nigeria’s Senate President





Former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga, is to confer with Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja on Monday.

Odinga is billed to arrive Nigeria on Sunday ahead of the 14th edition of the annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards where he will be the keynote speaker.

Odinga, who represented Lang’ata constituency at the Kenyan Parliament and served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, is to hold discussions with Lawan before the epoch-making LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ event on Tuesday.

The annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards would be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja with the theme, “Credible Elections and an Economy in Transition”.

Confirming the meeting with Odinga and six other members of his entourage billed for Monday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said he was pleased with the request and will look forward to a beneficial conversation with guests of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group.

In a letter signed by the Senate President’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper