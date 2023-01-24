Diaspora Group Backs Tonye Cole For Rivers Guber





A group of Rivers State indigenes under the aegis of Rivers Diaspora Network (RDN) has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Tonye Cole for March 11, 2023, Governorship Election in the State.

Membership of RDN which is made up of Rivers State professionals, and social and ethnic groups across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, believe that Tonye Cole is the right man to occupy the number one political office in Rivers State come May 29, 2023.

The decision to endorse Tonye Cole was reached after an enlarged stakeholder’s virtual meeting of the group held recently in Maryland, United States of America.

A 10-paragraph communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Sobere Opusunju, the United Kingdom coordinator of RDN, and Chief Abani Iloni, who joined the meeting from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, noted that the group decided to throw their weight behind Pastor Cole because he has shown a strong commitment to the development of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper