Ebonyi Killings: Police Arrest APC Chairman, NASS Candidate, 24 Others





BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State police command has confirmed the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Hon Stanley Emegha, the Afikpo North/Afikpo South federal constituency candidate of the party, Hon Eni Uduma Chima, an Ebubeagu operative, one Nnamdi Omeoha and 23 others in the rift that led to the killing of three persons in Ekoli-Edda community in Afikpo South local government area.

The victims, according to the police, included a police inspector Festus Akpan, a youth leader, Eseni Kalu Egwu, the younger brother to the state APC chairman, Mr Emeh Orji. Several houses and vehicles were burnt during the crisis.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, the police public relations officer, Chris Anyanwu, said the command embarked on a scrupulous intelligence investigation into the crime to unravel the causes, as well as fish out the perpetrators.

He said that among the suspects arrested were Kenneth Okoro Agha, Azubuike Okoro,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper