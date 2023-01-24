 I ‘ll Partner Federal Govt, Donor Agencies To Push Our Agenda – Ochei





With barely a month to the start of the 2023 general election, the House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency seat of Delta State, Anthony Onochie Ochei, popularly referred to as ‘Onochieobodo’, has promised to partner with the federal government and donor agencies to push his legislative agenda to fruition.

The aspiring federal lawmaker, who is flying the banner of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), stated this in a chat with journalists at the weekend.

“We want to reclaim the lost ground and strengthen women and youth in our communities. I promise to lead this initiative from the front to unleash our collective social capital, competitiveness, creativity and entrepreneurship of our people.

“I will collaborate with key federal government agencies and donor agencies to drive this initiative from design to implementation,” assured

Onochieobodo.

Anthony Onochie Ochei, who is a Chartered Accountant, Chartered Tax Practitioner and a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper