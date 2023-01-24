JUST-IN: Ex-Adamawa Gov Bindow, Supporters Dump APC





The immediate-past governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bindow officially resigned his membership of the party via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of Kolere Ward, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State, dated January 20, 2023, and sighted by LEADERSHIP on Tuesday.

Bindow, who did not mention his next political party, however, added that his ‘faithful supporters’ across the State will be joining him in leaving the APC so as to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa.

According to the former governor, who holds the traditional title of ‘Sardaunan Mubi’, his decision to quit APC was as a result of lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa State, since the defeat suffered by the party in 2019 general elections and aftermath of the 2022 APC primary elections.

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to resign as a member of the All…





Source: Leadership Newspaper