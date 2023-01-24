Masari To Spend N499.6m LG Funds To ‘Welcome’ Buhari To Katsina





Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has approved a whooping sum of N499.6m from Local Government funds domiciled in the Local Government Joint Account, for the purpose of mobilising residents to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the State on January 26, 2023.

The President, who hails from Katsina State, is expected in the State on a two-day official visit by from January 26 to 27.

According to a leaked letter conveying the approval of release of funds dated January 18, 2023, which has gone viral on the social media, written on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Katsina, by one Yahuza S. Ibrahim, and addressed to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the sum of N14,695,588.00 is to be released to each of the 34 Local Government Councils of the State in order to adequately cater for ‘effective mobilization’of citizens’ to welcome the President to the State.