More Patients At Risk As Myths Drain Blood Banks





Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, yet many patients requiring transfusion in Nigeria do not have timely access to safe blood and blood products.

This is because the country’s blood bank has maintained a huge deficit, with only 50,000 blood units as against the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) recommendation of two million blood units annually.

LEADERSHIP learnt that availability of safe blood helps to reduce the mortality associated with life-threatening diseases, trauma cases from victims of road accidents, anaemia in children, bleeding in pregnancy and childbirths, thus the need for the country to have a strong base of voluntary unpaid donors in order to ensure that everyone who needs safe blood has access to it.

Also, WHO says that since blood can only be kept for a limited time, a steady supply of donations is important to make sure adequate blood and blood products are always available.

However, only a few Nigerians are willing to donate blood voluntarily…





Source: Leadership Newspaper